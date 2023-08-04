Publisher’s Perspective: Share your thoughts on the Tahoe Tribune through our readership survey

Keeping the communities we serve up to date with the information that impacts them most, along with telling the stories that make up the community, really is the backbone of what we try to accomplish as a news organization.

But, as much as I feel our team doing this is doing a good job, I feel like we can be better. We can always be better. In order for us to do that, we’re asking for a bit of help.

Throughout the month of August, we are conducting a reader survey to better help us understand what it is you want to get out of your engagement with the Tahoe Tribune. Or, as I like to refer to it: what do we need to stop doing, start doing, and keep doing?

Covering the news these days is not an easy task. But, it is one of the most important things within a community. People need to have information as it relates to things like civic and political information, transportation, the environment, the economy, housing, recreation, and especially emergency-related topics such as wildfire.

Across the U.S. we have seen what happens to communities when their local news outlet goes away. Communities suffer from lack of information and when that happens, democracy also suffers. There’s no denying that well-informed citizens make smarter decisions when it comes to their community. That’s why we are asking for your input.

We need to ensure that if there are topics or conversations, or even uncomfortable questions that need to be asked of local government or agencies, that we are doing that for you. This is your news source. If you have input, thoughts, ideas, even criticisms, that’s what this survey is for. Let us know.

The survey should only take about seven minutes to complete and if want to add your email address (not necessary to provide feedback) you could even win a Visa gift card valued at $100.

This survey is as much for you as it is for us. We’ll take the information we receive and use it to ensure we are doing right by you, the community. We’ll even share some of this information once we’ve had an opportunity to cultivate and review.

The survey is open through August 31. Go to tahoedailytribune.com/readersurvey to give your input.

We look forward to hearing from you. And as always, thank you for your support.

Rob Galloway is publisher of the Tahoe Tribune and can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.