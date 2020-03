Puddle of Mudd on Saturday canceled its show for later that night at Montbleu.

STATELINE, Nev. — Puddle of Mudd postponed it show scheduled for Saturday night at Montbleu Casino Resort & Spa.

Tickets purchased for the March 14 show will be honored once the new date has been determined, according to a press release from Montbleu.

Ticket holders will be notified of the new date and given instructions on obtaining a refund if they are unable to attend, according to the release..