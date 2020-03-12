Puddle of Mudd rises, at Montbleu

Puddle of Mudd rises from the ashes with their first album in a decade.

Provided

If You Go … What: Puddle of Mudd When: 8 p.m., Saturday, March 14 Where: Montbleu Resort Casino & Spa (15 U.S. Highway 55, Stateline, Nev) Tickets: $27, plus fees Info: www.montbleuresort.com/event/shows

Rising from the ashes with their first studio album in a decade, Puddle of Mudd is set to rock the house this weekend at Lake Tahoe.

The rockers, who started in the early 90s, recently released “Welcome to Galvania,” their sixth album and first full-length offering since 2009.

They will be at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

Puddle of Mudd has sold over seven million albums and has had a string of number-one singles, including the hits “Blurry,” “She Hates Me,” and “Famous.”

“This album has been a long time coming. I’m just so happy to finally get it out there for my fans,” says Puddle of Mudd’s frontman, Wes Scantlin, in a press release. “I hope the new music inspires my fans to live their lives. I’m just trying to crawl under people’s skin and help them through their life musically.”

Scantlin has provided Puddle of Mudd with lead vocals and rhythm guitar since the band’s inception. The origins of the band’s name came from the Missouri River flooding, damaging their rehearsal space.

The new album was produced by Cameron Webb, who has also worked with Disturbed and Motorhead.

Puddle of Mudd released their first major album, Come Clean, in 2001 that reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The band has toured with many bands including Linkin Park, Stone Temple Pilots and Staind.