Pumpkin patch fundraiser will benefit Caldor, Tamarack victims
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Christmas Valley Pumpkin Patch will be open Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17, at the historic Celio Ranch to benefit those who lost their homes this summer in the Tamarack and Caldor fires.
The two-day event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, is located at 2820 S. Upper Truckee Road in Meyers.
Along with a pumpkin patch, there will also be live music, fall treats, food trucks, a raffle, corn maze, petting zoo, food trucks, face painting and more.
All profits go through the Community Disaster Resource Center, a Tahoe nonprofit.
For more information, call 425-609-9165.
