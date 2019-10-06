Pumpkin patch open at Apple Hill Farms

The pumpkin patch at Apple Ridge Farm opened last Saturday.

Apple Ridge Farms at Apple Hill has reopened its seasonal pumpkin patch.

Autumn in El Dorado County means fiery colors, crisp air and, of course, apple season.

Apple Hill growers have trees that are loaded with crisp apples.

Apple Hill is known for commencing the harvest season with their autumn activities like picking your own apples, finding your way out of corn mazes and getting to hang out with farm animals.

But Apple Hill isn’t just about caramel covered apples and warm cider.

Apple Hill, just east of Placerville, has united apple growers and attracted people from all around for over 50 years.

The history of the farmers and growers give Apple Hill the spice that is still present today.

Apple Hill began by producing tons of pears which were their primary crop. If we were still back in the day, it might just have been called “Pear Hill.”

In 1965, ranchers experienced a major pear blight, wreaking havoc on pear production.

Only a few of the ranchers actually even had apple trees planted. After enduring their harrowing hardship, two of the ranchers traveled to Southern California to find the secrets to keeping their soil rich and fertile.

Once they returned from their expedition, they gathered local ranchers and created a unified “Apple Hill.”

While Apple Hill has numerous pumpkin patches and fall festivities, they offer seasonal events throughout the year.

Apple Hill has incorporated Christmas tree growers, bake shops, B&Bs, wineries and spas to create a festive getaway.

Apple Hill is full of preserved history so visitors can feel the nostalgia of childhood. The oldest apple tree in El Dorado County is located at Larsen’s Ranch.

The Apple Ridge pumpkin patch is open to the public.

For more information, visit http://www.appleridgepies.com or call 530-647-0613