Q&A: Mental Health and Covid-19
This week’s live webinar features mental health professionals and advocates to talk about some of the issues surrounding mental health in the current conditions. Our panelists are: Dr. Matt Wong, a clinical psychologist in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.; Deanna Rhodes, executive director of CONNECT Summit County in Park City, Utah; and Phebe Bell, Director of Behavioral Health for the Nevada County Health Department in Grass Valley, Calif.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.