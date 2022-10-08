QR codes added to El Dorado County property tax bills

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector K. E. Coleman has announced QR codes have been added to this year’s property tax bills.

“Taxpayers with smart phones can simply snap a photo of the QR code on the payment coupon,” states Coleman in a news release. “They will be taken directly to the payment cart for that unique parcel number and that tax installment.”

The payment coupon QR codes are uniquely created for each parcel number. An additional QR code, located adjacent to the mailing address at the top of the bill, is used by Tax Collector’s Office staff to locate property addresses on tax bills that were returned by the U.S. Postal Service.

“The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Department stays abreast of technology advancements to offer efficiencies in payment options. Of course, mail, in-person and online payment choices remain available,” notes Coleman.