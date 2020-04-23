Quarantine reads from Lake Tahoe authors

Tim Hauserman's published a children's book about the history of Tahoe called "Gertrude's Tahoe Adventures in Time."

As we spend another week away from our daily routines in social isolation, use this time to escape from the constant stress and uncertainty. Break out those books that you haven’t had the time of day to read or dive into some new books written by local authors.

Kathryn Reed

Even as a “Lake Tahoe-an” it seems impossible to know all the trails and scenic adventures that the basin has to offer. While at home, brush up on scenic journeys.

Longtime resident Kathryn Reed released her book “Snowshoeing Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Treks” in early February of this year. The book is a snowshoer’s guide in and around the Lake Tahoe Basin including frozen alpine lakes, wilderness peaks and trails at the lake level. The narrative includes facts and what people might experience on their trek.

Reed has also published another book “The Dirt Around Lake Tahoe: Must-Do Scenic Hikes.” This book is the outdoor guide for hikers around the basin complete with historical facts, descriptions and possible outdoor discoveries.

For more information, visit http://www.kathrynreed.com

Paperback or ebook versions are available on both books through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or online at Word After Word Books in Truckee.

Jeanine Stevens

Do you love poetry about human nature and the outdoors? Jeanine Stevens has published several poem books including “Sailing on Milkweed” “Inheritor” and “Needle in the Sea.”

One of her poem books “Brief Immensity” was the winner of the 2016 Finishing Line Press Prize in Poetry. The book guides readers poetically through Lake Tahoe.

In 2019, Stevens published “Citadels” and “Limberlost.”

The poetic books are available on Amazon and online at Barnes and Noble.

Leon Malmed

For those seeking an admirable and emotional memoir, this is a must read. “We Survived…At Last I Speak” is a memoir about Leon Malmed and his sister’s escape from the Holocaust in France.

For years, Malmed couldn’t reconcile with his past. Later in life, he began writing the memoir after speaking at schools, churches and synagogues. His book was published first in France in 2010 and then translated to English later being published in the United States.

Malmed now lives in South Lake Tahoe.

You can purchase the paperback or ebook at http://www.leonmalmed.com.

Jim Rix

Are you an investigative, true crime fan? Jim Rix’s book “Jingle Jangle: The Perfect Crime Turned Inside Out” published in 2007 explores the American criminal justice system.

Rix’s cousin was on Arizona’s Death Row. After Rix learns his cousin was innocent, he spends 10 years trying to free his cousin and prove his innocence while revealing cracks in the justice system.

Rix’s book is available on Amazon.

Eddy Ancinas

Love looking back at the history of winter sports in Tahoe? Local writer Eddy Ancinas published the historic account, “Squaw & Alpine Meadows: Tales from Two Mountains.” The book goes into detail about two iconic skiing destinations while also shedding light on early pioneers of the Sierra Nevada.

Readers get a snapshot of early ski culture of the 1960s during which time Ancinas was a guide for the International Olympic Committee during the Olympics at Squaw.

Purchase “Squaw Valley & Alpine Meadows: Tales from Two Mountains” from EddyAncinas.com or online at Word After Words Books in Truckee.

Todd Borg

Love thrillers? Local author Todd Borg is known for his Owen McKenna Tahoe mystery series. In August 2019, he published “Tahoe Deep” which was the 17th book in the series. The murder mystery takes readers below the surface to explore deadly secrets of a grand ship, the SS Tahoe Steamer.

“Tahoe Deep” and Borg’s other books are available on Amazon and selected books are available for purchase at Word After Words Books in Truckee.

For more information about Borg or the books, visit http://www.toddborg.com.

Alice Henderson

Are you a Sci Fi fan? In October 2019, local author Alice Henderson published “Shattered Skies” which is the final book in her Skyfire Saga. The series takes place in a ravaged, post-environmental disaster world. “Shattered Roads” and “Shattered Lands” are the other two books in the popular series.

While her books are dubbed “science-fiction” her studies in mythology, folklore, and paleoclimatology give some background to accurate realities. She uses her writing to bring attention to climate change and issues around wildlife which she uses as a driving force in her newest book,“A Solitude of Wolverines: A Novel of Suspense.”

It is book one of her new Alex Carter Series that follows a wildlife biologist through suspenseful and thrilling experiences.

Her hardcover and ebooks are available on Amazon.

Tim Hauserman

Want a book to read for the little ones? Lake Tahoe resident and author Tim Hauserman published a children’s book “Gertrude’s Tahoe Adventures in Time.” The colorful book delves into the natural history of the Tahoe basin led by a magic maiden.

The magic maiden takes Gertrude on an adventure throughout the history of Tahoe that includes glaciers, volcanoes, and exotic animals.

Hauserman has also published several other books including “Tahoe Rim Trail: The Official Guide for Hikers, Mountain Bikers and Equestrians,” “Monsters In the Woods: Backpacking with Children,” and “Cross-country skiing in the Sierra Nevada.”

Hauserman’s 4th edition of “Tahoe Rim Trail: The Official Guide for Hikers” is set for publication July 7.

All of Hauserman’s books are available for purchase at Word After Words Books.

Geoffrey Bott

Are you eager for a book that goes to the pits of hardship, struggle and then succeeds through self-determination? In Geoffrey Bott’s book, “Uphill: An Inspirational Story of Suffering, Greed, Carnage, Immense Courage and Gut-determination” he tells a story based on real-life experiences that involve betrayal, emotional turmoil and even a forest fire.

For more information or to purchase the book visit, http://www.uphillbook.com

This book is also available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Word After Words Books.