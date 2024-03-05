Quarter of El Dorado voters cast vote early

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Early voter turnout results show just over a quarter of El Dorado County voters cast their ballots early for the 2024 Presidential Primary election.

El Dorado County has 132,294 registered voters, of which, 35,145 ballots were returned and have good signatures or were cast at a vote center.

The majority of those voters returned their ballot by mail or drop-box. 24,902 were returned in the mail and 10,840 were returned to drop boxes. 1,539 voters returned their mailed ballots to a vote center and only 576 people voted at the vote center.

A small percentage of ballots have been challenged so far. 332 total have been challenged, 116 are pending a second signature review, 69 had no signature and 146 of the signatures on the envelope did not match the reference signature.

The County has begun tabulating early votes, with 19,913 ballots tabulated as of March 5 when the vote centers opened.

Voters who chose to vote on Election Day must brave the roads, which are still being cleared from the blizzard that hit the region.

The South Lake Tahoe vote center, located at Lake Tahoe Community College, is open until 4:30 p.m.