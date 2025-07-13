Quarterly Review

It was an eventful quarter, to put it mildly, with President Trump’s social media posts dominating the news cycle. Entering the quarter investors were moving from FOMO, Fear Of Missing Out, to Outright Fear as tariff threats pushed stocks lower. The S&P 500 plunged 11 percent during the first six trading days of the quarter.

To the surprise of most stocks then rallied the rest of the quarter and closed at an all-time high. Why? Earnings remained robust, Trump postponed several tariffs, and investors anticipated tax cuts. Even so, uncertainty remained and many investors switched to FOGI, Fear Of Getting In.

For the quarter the S&P 500 rose 11 percent and increased 5.5 percent for the first half of 2025. That was its best quarter since 2023.

Economists have been predicting a recession for a few years and those fears rose further after “Liberation Day.” But once again the recession scare was overblown. According to the Atlanta Fed, second quarter GDP, which on May 1 was expected to virtually show no growth, is now expected to rise at an annual rate of 3.6 percent. No small difference.

In spite of the tariffs, the readings on inflation remained under 3 percent because companies and importers absorbed some or all of the additional costs and prices for some items actually fell. Fed Chairman Powell still expects some tariff inflation, though. He does not want to cut rates only to see inflation move higher. That’s what happened in the 1970s.

At the start of the year I predicted lower than normal returns in 2025. That was because of the market’s valuation. Stocks are still expensive. The S&P 500 is trading at 22 times expected earnings over the next 12 months. Its ten-year average is 18.7. Over the years I’ve noticed a clear trend. Stocks that are overvalued are more likely to become even more so than they are to reverse course. Remember “irrational exuberance?” That was 1996. Stocks continued to rise another three years.

I still don’t expect a large move either up or down in stocks. Dividends and interest payments will still be important. Risk-free money market holdings that yield four percent remain a viable asset class for investors looking to reduce risk.

Late in the quarter there was a “12-day war” when the U.S. and Israel bombed nuclear facilities in Iran. The market didn’t fall when the war began but it rallied when it ended. How can that be? It’s a bull market.

