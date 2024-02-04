Questionable commissioner conduct (Opinion)

Kevin Kjer

Dear fellow Douglas County residents, since Danny Tarkanian, from Las Vegas, took office in 2021, my small, long time Glenbrook property management office with zero county complaints has been under attack.

One of Commissioner Tarkanian’s first acts was to propose banning short term rentals in gated communities (Glenbrook). Rumors started flying that Commissioner Tarkanian was trying to ban rentals in Glenbrook to impress a wealthy, powerful, political “kingmaker” that also happened to be from Las Vegas and owns land in Glenbrook. When asked about it starting in 2022, Tarkanian denied really knowing anyone from Glenbrook multiple times. He even called the allegations “Hogwash” in his newsletter in November, 2023. However, he remained laser focused on trying to ban short term rentals in Glenbrook. On December 21, 2023, he got his wish when the Douglas County commissioners voted 3-2 to ban VHR’s north of Cave Rock.

Only through an NRS 239 public records request do we now know the facts about Danny Tarkanian and Glenbrook. He HAD been planning with a powerful Glenbrook landowner for years to get Glenbrook rentals banned. In a January 2023 email, he called it his “plan of attack”.

Options in this attack included pressuring the Vacation Rental Advisory Board, trying to influence a new county commissioner by using her religious affiliation, threating fellow commissioners with a recall and/or getting protesters to intimidate them at meetings, filing a lawsuit against the county, getting a referendum on the ballot, and threatening to get a “big name” candidate to run against fellow Commissioner Gardner so he would change his mind and support a rental ban. All of this to make an influential friend happy.

The sad fact is that part of it worked. Tarkanian did organize a petition drive which could ban short term rentals in all of Tahoe Township.

Also, mysteriously, Commissioner Gardner had a change of heart and decided to allow a proposal to ban VHR’s north of Cave Rock to be put on the agenda after years of resistance. Without input from the Vacation Rental Advisory committee and even after the planning commission (shocked by its arbitrary nature) voted 7-0 against the ban, Commissioner Gardner voted with Commissioner Tarkanian for the rental ban.

I hope you are as outraged as I am with this questionable conduct. I am not an elected official and it has been extremely stressful to deal with Tarkanian’s constant attacks on Glenbrook rentals. He has called me a liar more than once for questioning his motives. Now it has been proven that he has been concealing the truth all along. This type of behavior should not be tolerated by the voters of Douglas County. Look at the amount of county time and resources that have been wasted on this one particular issue. We should expect more from our elected officials. I believe it is time for Commissioner Tarkanian to resign and take his brand of “public service” back to Las Vegas.

Respectfully yours,

Kevin Kjer

Glenbrook Rental Program, LLC