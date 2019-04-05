Quick chat with WinterWonderGrass performer Lindsay Lou

SQUAW VALLEY — Lindsay Lou performed two sets at WinterWonderGrass – including opening the main stage on Sunday. It was her second consecutive year coming to Squaw Valley to sing and play at the festival.

She describes coming to the area as an epic beauty after taking a scenic drive around the south side of the lake.

"You know the word epic is overused, but not in this," she said. "In this circumstance, it is exactly what the word means."

The weather was clear for the visit for comfortable temps and clear skies to see the all of the Squaw Valley views.

"This WinterWonderGrass just has this glow — you know the sunshine glow," she said. "We're in the sunshine state and you can just feel it. It's cool."

Lou and her band The Flatbellys first visited Tahoe five years ago when they were booked at Divided Sky in South Lake Tahoe. This was her second WWG in Tahoe, and to her, it felt like home. She said she had that feeling after an impromptu breakfast jam in the hotel dining area right after she got here.

"I woke up this morning thinking, that set felt the most like coming home that I've felt in a while," she said. "Home has this — it's sort of outside space and time and places. It's being with people that feel like home to you and doing things that feel like home."

Lou didn't go skiing during her visit because she was busy singing. She had two sets scheduled, but she was all over the place doing her thing. She stepped on stage to sing with headlining act Greensky Bluegrass Saturday night. Lou joined in on two "Tram Jams," which are when the bands play music on the tram ride up the mountain. One was a special WinterWonderWomen set, performed with many of the other women booked for the event.

Summing up her thoughts of the festival, she is proud to perform somewhere that has ideals and goals that she strives for, noting that WWG strives hard to displace their carbon footprint.

"You know I want to make sure if I'm involved with something, it's a wholesome thing to be a part of and fits with what I value," she said. "And I'm here and I see the things that they're doing. I feel that's the case and it's a good thing to be a part of."