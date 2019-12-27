‘Quick hitting’ storm Sunday at Lake Tahoe could bring light snow, icy conditions

A possible storm moving into Lake Tahoe Sunday appears to be the final chance for snow heading for 2019.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Thursday issued a special weather statement for a “quick hitting winter storm” late Sunday night into Monday morning that could bring light snow to Tahoe, the Sierra and Western Nevada.

A light snow dusting is expected mainly after 4 p.m. with heavier snow falling later in the evening. The worst conditions are expected to be Sunday night into Monday morning.

While the storm is not expected to provide significant snow accumulation, travel impacts are possible.

Be prepared for icy roads Monday morning and allow extra time to reach intended destinations.

NWS said 2-6 inches of snow are possible in the eastern Sierra, including Alpine and Mono counties, with elevated amounts possible south of U.S. Highway 50 such as the Sweetwater and Wassuk Range.

Strong winds are expected to follow the storm Monday into Tuesday which will bring single digit to below zero wind chills in the mountains and rough conditions on the lake.

After a bluebird Friday, the sun is expected to hide behind clouds Saturday with a high of 41 and a low of 27.