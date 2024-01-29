Quiet first day to early voting in Douglas

Most of the activity for the opening day of early voting in the presidential preference primary actually occurred next door where trading seed packets was more popular than casting ballots.

A grand total of 62 voters took advantage cast a ballot using a voting machine during four hours at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center on Saturday.

Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgans said 42 mailed ballots were dropped off at the community center and another 103 at the election tent outside of Douglas County Courthouse.

That brings the total vote in the primary to around 3,500, including ballots the clerk’s office received in the mail.

There are several reasons why gardening might be more popular than voting during Nevada’s first presidential preference primary conducted under a law approved in 2021.

Republicans plan to caucus this year and have said no candidate appearing on the primary ballot will receive delegates at the state and national conventions.

The only candidate of note still running in the primary is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The Republican caucus is Feb. 8, two days after the presidential primary is complete. The main candidate still in the running on that ballot is former President Donald Trump.

By far the more consequential race is on the Democratic side where President Joe Biden tops the list of hopefuls.

Were it not for the presidential primary, it’s likely Nevada Democrats wouldn’t have had the president on any ballot.

In past presidential elections where caucuses reigned in Nevada a sitting president wouldn’t be subject to selection.

That means a majority of the ballots coming in to the clerk’s office are likely from Democrats, and could represent around 40 percent turnout.

Republicans didn’t include a caucus for Trump in 2020 and Democrats didn’t caucus in 2012 when Obama was president.

Questions about the caucus have been the topic of considerable debate over the last few months.

Republican Mark Tarvanien said availability of military and ADA absentee ballots is the main question being asked at the Douglas County Republican Headquarters.

He said requests can be made by calling 775-782-4467.

Any Republican who doesn’t absentee ballot will have to attend caucus meetings at locations based on their precincts 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

He said that participants can show ID, vote and leave or stay to attend the meetings, which start at 6 p.m. Delegates to the Republican County Convention will be selected, as well.