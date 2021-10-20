Quilting group to offer assortment of handmade quilts at Sunday event

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Bee Inclined Quilters are offering an assortment of handmade quilts and quilted goods from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at The Grill at the Chateau in Incline Village, located at 955 Fairway Boulevard.

“The members of Bee Inclined Quilters are devoted to making these quilts,” said founder of the nonprofit Maggi Davis. “We enjoy incorporating new techniques, as well as classes taught by our own members into their construction. We’ve all contributed to our charity quilt inventory and we are pleased to be able to display these available quilted goods to our community.

“Our group’s purpose is to promote the art of quilting and giving back to our community,” she continued. “We’ve donated hundreds of comfort quilts to many different organizations and communities over the years and are very grateful for the donations of quilting cottons we continue to receive. This bi-annual quilt expo is a way to showcase our efforts and sell the goods that we have overstocked.”

The Bee Inclined Quilters meet the third Thursday of each month at the Incline Village Library Community Room.

Quilts will be available for for twin, double, queen or king size beds, along with baby and toddler quilts and throw blankets. Additionally, table runners, table toppers, pot holders and more will be available for purchase.





Over the past 17 years, the group has donated to such causes as the victims of the tornados, earthquakes and tsunamis, as well as fires and hurricanes around the country. The quilts have also contributed to local schools’ and other charitable organization’s silent auction fundraisers.

Most recently the Bee Inclined Quilters made baby quilts for Casa de Vida (home for unwed teen mothers) and youth quilts for the Northern Nevada Childrens’ Cancer Foundation.

They also made and donated hundreds of masks to area hospitals during the pandemic.

The quilters participated in the 2006 Nationwide Quilt Pink Event to raise funds for breast cancer research. For this event, they contributed a completed quilt which was selected from more than 4,000 quilts donated as one of 100 quilts for publication in the book, “Quilt Pink for Hope,” published by Better Homes and Gardens magazine.

Due to the efforts of their now 35-plus members, the group has achieved the title of “International Published Quilt Artists.”

For more information, if you are a quilter or would like to learn to quilt, contact Roxanna Dunn at 775-530-3388 or roxanna_dunn@yahoo.com .