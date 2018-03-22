Quiz: How well do you know the lakes of Desolation Wilderness?

Desolation Wilderness is a favorite destination for day hikers and long-distance backpackers alike.

Within the 63,960 acres of federally-protected land in Eldorado National Forest, there are towering granite peaks, roaring waterfalls — and nearly 100 alpine lakes.

How well do you know the lakes of Desolation Wilderness? Take the Tribune’s quiz — featuring images from photographer Mike Mullen’s Lakes of Desolation series — to see how much of a Tahoe wilderness fanatic you really are.

Added bonus: You could win a $50 gift certificate to Lake Tahoe AleWorX.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE QUIZ.