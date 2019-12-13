Rain and snow forecast for this weekend at Lake Tahoe; Up to a foot of snow possible at 7,000 feet

Forecasters are calling for another storm this week but this one could be warmer.

Scott McGuire, forecaster for the National Weather Service Reno, said they are predicting a weaker system to move on Wednesday and Thursday and a heavier system moving in Friday through Sunday.

This weekend storm is warmer with snow at higher elevations and rain at lake level and below. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches will be between 6,500-7,000 feet with 6 to 12 inches at higher elevations. It’s possible that below 6,500 there could be a few inches of snow, according to NWS.

Jeff Anderson, hydrologist for National Resources Conservation Service, said even with the rain, we don’t have to worry about the snowpack.

“The snow will absorb the rain,” Anderson said.

“It might not make for great skiing but as for water content, it’s the same as if it’s snowing.”

According to Anderson, based on reports from eight different SNOTEL stations, the snowpack is at 194% which is almost twice the median snowpack compared to this time last year when the snowpack was 136% of median.

According to NWS Reno, South Lake Tahoe received about two inches of rain Wednesday night.

According to The Weather Channel, Lake Tahoe is expecting rain to continue Friday afternoon and switching to snow Friday night with a possible one to three inches of snow through Saturday.

Whether the storm provides rain or snow, Anderson said, “at least we’re getting precipitation.”

McGuire said even if it rains, NWS isn’t worried about flooding.

“Luckily, it looks like its a quick moving system with a cold spell on the bad end,” McGuire said.

The storm is still a couple of days out so McGuire said it could change.

“I’d urge people to keep an eye on it, even though its a warmer storm, still be prepared for winter driving,” McGuire said.