Rain, snow, cold temps return this week to Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Sunday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort on the West Shore.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A change in the stagnant weather pattern may happen this week at Lake Tahoe.

After weeks of nothing but unseasonably warm days and the occasional gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting two storms this week for the basin with the first dropping a bit of rain and the second bringing some snow.

It would be the first precipitation since Nov. 9, which provided most of the .76 inches in rain the basin received in a dry November.

After another sunny day is expected for Sunday with highs in the mid to high 50s, clouds will begin to enter the region in the afternoon and the overnight low will be around freezing.

A fast-moving system is expected for Monday night that may bring a few light showers mainly south of U.S. Highway 50, the service said. Winds will be mild, about 5 mph, and no snow accumulation is expected.

A break in between storms will result in sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday, but with more seasonal temperatures with highs in the 40s.

The second storm looks to enter the basin Wednesday night with a chance of rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The service on Sunday morning issued a special weather statement for Thursday with snow levels crashing to all valley floors and said there is a 70% chance of accumulating snow for “all elevations of western Nevada and the Sierra, however there are still variations in the exact timing and totals.”

The service said it will not be a major snow event, but could still impact travel in the region with a few inches of snow.

Thursday’s high is expected to hover right above freezing and drop into the teens overnight.

There is a slight chance for snow on Friday as cold temps grip the basin with the high at 27 and dropping to about 15 overnight, maybe even the single digits, said the statement. Wind gusts up to 25 mph will make it feel much colder.

“Frigid temperatures are possible Friday night into early Saturday with teens and single digits possible for western Nevada and single digits to subzero temperatures in the Sierra,” said the service’s forecast discussion. “Below average temperatures look to continue through next weekend ahead of another potential storm by early the following week.”