Rain, snow continue through Tuesday at Lake Tahoe

It's dark outside this morning at Lake Tahoe with a rain and snow falling.

A storm continues to move through the Lake Tahoe Basin early this week dropping rain and snow at higher elevations.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a winter weather advisory through Monday morning with 1 to 4 inches expected between 7,000 and 8,000 feet, 4 to 8 inches at the highest elevations. No accumulation is expected below 7,000 but there will be snow at times.

Southwest winds continue to blow this morning with gusts around 90 mph on ridge tops and about 30 mph at the lake.

Traveling over mountain passes, including Ebbetts and Sonora that just opened this weekend, will be hazardous.

NWS calls for a chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m. Tuesday with a high of 44 and a light west wind.

In the evening the snow level drops from about 7,000 feet to just above lake level with no accumulations expected. The low will dip down into freezing.

The weather clears out Wednesday and leaves mildly warm temps for the rest of the week.

Wednesday the high reaches 52, then the high temps hover in the upper 50s into the weekend with lows in the upper 30s.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.