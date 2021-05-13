Rain, snow possible this weekend for Lake Tahoe
A low pressure system entering the Lake Tahoe basin on Friday evening may bring rain and possibly some high country snow on the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for increased winds and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with the chances decreasing to 30% on Sunday.
The unseasonably warm daytime temperatures this past week with highs in the mid 70s will be replaced this weekend with highs in the low 60s and the overnight lows in the high 30s.
The service expects the wind to kick up Friday into the 25-35 mph range for the Sierra and higher for valleys in western Nevada. Officials expect hazardous boating conditions for Lake Tahoe.
Low pressure will continue to track southward Saturday but officials say the forecast gets tricky, with the current trend showing increased chances of clouds and rain, up to a 60% chance on some models.
The snow level starts out at about 8,500 feet and rises Saturday afternoon to above 9,000 feet.
The low pressure system will linger Sunday and into Monday with the focus for storms and greater rainfall potential shifting southward to areas along and south of U.S. Highway 50 by Sunday afternoon. Lighter rain remains possible northward to near the I-80 corridor which could linger into the evening, with minimal precipitation chances, the service said.
After the system moves out, Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 70.
The extended forecast after Monday calls for sunny skies with highs in the mid to high 60s and overnight lows in the high 30s.
