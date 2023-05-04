Rain, snow showers expected Thursday at Tahoe; Cold temps, unsettled weather through weekend

Blooming daffodils are battling the snow and cold temps this week at Lake Tahoe.

Hannah Pence/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Additional rain and snow showers are expected to develop Thursday with unseasonably cold temperatures and more unsettled weather expected to last through the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno said to expect scattered rain/snow/pellet showers Thursday with a 15-30% chance for a thunderstorm at any given location in the region.

Rain-snow lines will hover near 6,000-7,000 feet Thursday falling overnight, where heavier showers could bring snow as low as 4,500-5,500 feet at times.

The service in a special statement said into Friday there is a strong signal for the heavier showers to focus across north central Nevada, especially for Pershing County north of Lovelock. Elsewhere, shower activity will be more isolated in nature.

The service is forecasting another round of rain and snow showers on Saturday with the main focus in the Sierra and northeast California.

Snow accumulation on roads this time of year tends to be difficult, but is still possible in heavier bands of snow and during the overnight hours. If traveling in the mountains be sure to check on road conditions with Caltrans (http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov ) and Nevada Department of Transportation (http://nvroads.com ).

Breezy southwest to west afternoon winds are expected each day today through the weekend, the service said.

High temperatures will remain 5-15 degrees below normal through the weekend, with low to mid 40s expected for Lake Tahoe. Overnight hard freezes are anticipated for all mountain valleys.