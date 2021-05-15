Rain, thunderstorms expected through weekend at Tahoe

A view Saturday morning from D.L. Bliss State Park on Tahoe’s West Shore. Provided / Alertwildfire.org



Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the Sierra and western Nevada through the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday morning issued a special statement saying heavy rain is possible in some locations and a 25% chance for thunderstorms that could bring ”heavy rain, small hail, dangerous lightning, as well as gusty and erratic outflow winds.”

Wind gusts from 35 to 55 mph will be possible near thunderstorms or moderately developed cumulus clouds, the service said.

“At times these wind gusts can appear to come out of nowhere,” the statement said.

The service said some light snow accumulation and small hail is possible near and above 9,000 feet which could lead to difficult travel over Sonora and Ebbetts passes.

Highway 120 through Yosemite National Park is still closed for the season although plows have reached Tioga Pass and are plowing side roads, turnouts and parking lots. The pass usually opens in late May or June.

The service advises to have a way to receive weather alerts for anybody with outdoor plans and have a plan to reach shelter in the event of a thunderstorm.

Those venturing into the backcountry should carry extra gear, including warm, water resistant clothing and have an exit strategy.

The service warned that lightning could spark new wildfires.

The service said thunderstorms may develop by 10 a.m. on Saturday, which they said is unusual for spring.

The high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach about 59 with overnight lows of about 39.

The service calls for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday but it will be mostly sunny with a high near 68.