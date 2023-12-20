Raising a new USS Nevada flag

Nevada Capitol Police officers Steve Fleischmann, left, and Tom Pascua prepare to raise a new USS Nevada flag on Thursday behind the state Capitol. Both the United States and USS Nevada flags later flap in the breeze at half-staff.

The USS Nevada Memorial honors the gallantry of the World War II battleship (BB-36) named after the Silver State.

On Dec. 7, 1941, during an attack from Japanese dive bombers over the Hawaiian island of Oahu, the USS Nevada was the only battleship to power itself away from a mooring at Pearl Harbor, a major U.S. Navy installation.

Of the ship’s crew of almost 1,500 sailors and Marines, 50 officers and enlisted men were killed in action at Pearl Harbor. Not only did the USS Nevada see action in the Pacific twice during the war, but also the battleship and its crew served with distinction at the D-Day invasion in June 1945 off the coast of Normandy.