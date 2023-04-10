Raley’s at Heavenly Village will not reopen

Raley's at Heavenly Village is expected to close in early June.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Raley’s at Heavenly Village will not be reopening due to the collapse of the roof, in light of the nearing expiration of the lease.

The Tribune received the following statement from Chelsea Minor, Executive Director, Community Impact & Public Affairs at The Raley’s Companies.

“We previously shared that the lease for the Raley’s store adjacent to Heavenly Village 4000 Lake Tahoe Boulevard expires on June 30, 2023 and that Raley’s was unable to come to an agreement with the landlord to extend after offering several collaborative solutions.

“Since then, a portion of the roof structure at Raley’s Stateline collapsed due to the weight of the increased snowpack. Our team, along with third-party experts have been working diligently to assess the conditions of our store. With a continued focus on Team Member and community safety, we have concluded that the store condition and damage will prevent us from reopening the store before the lease ends. As a result, the Raley’s on Stateline will not reopen,” the statement continues.

Minor added the food that was perishable was not salvagable and the non-perishable items will be reviewed and salvaged by insurance

“We are deeply saddened to end our service to the community abruptly. We remain committed to our store on Emerald Bay Road and look forward to continuing to serve customers at that location,” the statement concludes.