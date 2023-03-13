Raley’s at the ‘Y’ closed in ‘precautionary’ move after roof collapses near Heavenly Village

South Y Center Raley's closed Sunday for snow removal. There is no estimated date of reopening.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Both Raley’s grocery stores in South Lake Tahoe are closed, one after the roof collapsed and the other to possibly avoid collapsing.

Raley’s at the South Y Center closed on Sunday as a precaution after the location at the Crescent V center near Heavenly Village was closed Saturday after the roof caved in due to heavy snow load, officials said.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Kim George said that she was told the closure of the ‘Y’ location was purely precautionary in case “the worst happened with the weight of people on the roof.”

Raley’s Executive Director of Community Impact and Public Affairs Chelsea Minor said Sunday that, “Saturday at the direction of the fire marshal, we closed our store at (near) Stateline. For the Emerald Bay Road location, due to the increased snow pack we closed the store. Our team is actively working to assess the situation and reopen.”

The building housing Raley’s in the Crescent V shopping center crumbles.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

“Due to weather, and in an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed our store,” said Raley’s on facebook at noon after the closure. “We will post updates as they become available. Please stay safe!”

Sean Valine and his team at LIG arrived at the “Y” location just after 2 p.m. Sunday to remove snow. Valine said he was sitting on his couch at home when he got a call to immediately come help with his team.

Valine said that it did not appear that there was any issue with collapse at the time.

After a brief survey of the situation the LIG team gathered shovels and went to work removing snow.

Raley’s at Stateline remained closed on Sunday afternoon after collapsing the day before. No injuries were reported.

The property owner was on site Sunday morning, according to George, who added that the roof continued to collapse into the afternoon.

Raley’s workers covered windows and cordoned off the area with caution tape ‘for safety concerns’ according to the security guard on site.

According to Minor both stores are closed until further notice.