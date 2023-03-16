 Raley’s at the ‘Y’ to reopen Thursday after closure | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Raley’s at the ‘Y’ to reopen Thursday after closure

South Y Center Raley's closed Sunday for snow removal. There is no estimated date of reopening.
Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After closing for structural concerns, Raley’s at the ‘Y’ is set to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 16, after crews removed accumulated snow.

“Our team made great progress in safely removing snow off the roof and we are prepared to reopen the store,” said Chelsea Minor, Raley’s executive director for community impact and public affairs.

The Raley’s near Heavenly Village remains closed.

