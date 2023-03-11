Raley’s near Heavenly Village closed due to structural issues

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Raley’s at the Crescent V shopping center, next to Heavenly Village, is closed until further notice due to structural concerns, the city of South Lake Tahoe said on Saturday.

The city said the building was evacuated for the safety of employees and patrons.

Raley’s is leaving the location for good in June after announcing in February it could not come to an agreement on a new lease with the property owner.

Raley’s communications did not immediately return a phone call or email asking, among other things, if the closure means they would exit the location earlier than planned.

The Raley’s in Tahoe Valley remains open and the company told the Tribune in February, it remains committed to South Lake Tahoe.