Rapist sentenced to 8-20-year maximum

A man who recorded himself taking advantage of a woman who blacked out was sentenced to a maximum of 8-20 years on June 16.

Anthony Joel Arbis, 24, is already serving a 4-10-year sentence in California for taking pictures under women’s skirts.

It was the seizure of Arbis’ electronic devices as part of the investigation into the peeping case that resulted in an attempted sexual assault charge in Douglas County.

The survivor of the assault testified that she wasn’t aware she had been molested until authorities arrested Arbis and seized his electronic devices.

Attorney Mary Brown asked that Arbis’ sentence run simultaneously with his time in California.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza argued for consecutive terms, which was supported by the survivor.

Mazza said during interviews with police in California “he described himself as perverse.”

She said the victim was out with friends she trusted, and that Arbis took advantage of an unconscious woman.

Arbis acknowledged he violated the woman’s trust. The two were in a two-year relationship prior to the incident and were at Lake Tahoe to celebrate a relative’s engagement.

He said he would seek treatment where he could and that he hopped someday the woman would accept his apology.

“I still have purpose in my life,” he said.

The survivor said the last thing she remembered was getting into an elevator with Arbis after throwing up in the bar.

When she woke up the next morning she was in her pajamas, and she said she apologized to Arbis and thanked him for caring for her while unconscious.

She learned what happened at a family wedding when she asked Arbis why he was arrested. She testified he sat her down and told her he recorded himself assaulting her.

“I had no idea everyone else knew,” she said. “Most days I feel I can’t catch a break personally or professionally. I have to live with that, and so should he. Please let it end with me. He’s not sorry for what he did. He’s sorry he got caught.”

In addition to adding 8-20 years to any sentence he’s currently serving, Arbis is subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender.