Real Estate: How to prepare your home for the holidays while it’s listed

Kaylin Culver (left) and Jesse Schue

Provided

If you’re selling your home during the holidays, you may be wondering how to prepare your home so that it’s appealing to potential buyers while also keeping the festive spirit alive. After all, the holiday season is a time for coming together with family and friends, not packing up all of your belongings and getting ready for a move.

Don’t worry, we’re here to help. With a little bit of planning and some elbow grease, you can have your home ready for showings and still keep the holiday cheer alive. Here are our top tips:

Get a storage unit

If you have any holiday decorations that are particularly large or bulky (think life-size Santa Claus or a 12-foot Christmas tree), now is the time to pack them up and put them into storage. This will declutter your home and make it look more spacious, which is always a plus for potential buyers. Plus, you’ll be able to bring these items out again next year and enjoy them in your new home.

Keep it simple with your décor

It can be tempting to go overboard with the holiday decorations when you know that people will be coming through your home, but resist the urge! Remember, less is more when it comes to décor, especially if you’re trying to appeal to a wide range of people. A few simple items, like a small tree or some garland on the fireplace, will suffice.

Make sure your home smells good

This may seem like an obvious one, but it’s worth mentioning, nonetheless. No one wants to walk into a home that smells like last night’s dinner or wet dog. Instead, opt for some seasonal scents like cinnamon or evergreen. You can light candles, bake cookies, or simmer potpourri on the stove — just make sure that whatever scent you choose is subtle and not overwhelming.

Put away anything personal

You want potential buyers to be able to imagine themselves living in your home, and that’s difficult to do if they’re constantly seeing reminders of your family everywhere they turn. So, pack up family photos and other personal mementos and put them into storage until after closing. The same goes for any religious items — not everyone celebrates Christmas, so it’s best to err on the side of caution and keep these items out of sight during showings.

Keep things tidy

This one should go without saying, but we’ll say it anyway: A messy house is a turnoff for potential buyers, no matter what time of year it is. Be sure to tidy up before each showing — vacuum carpets, clean counters and floors, make beds, etc. — and don’t forget about the outside of your home as well. In the winter months, be sure sidewalks and driveways are clear of snow and ice so that prospective buyers don’t slip and fall before they even step foot inside.

Preparing your home for sale during the holidays doesn’t have to be stressful, just follow these simple tips from our team and you’ll have your home ready in no time. And remember: We’re here to help every step of the way, so please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or need assistance getting started. Wishing you all a happy (and stress-free) holiday season.

Kaylin Culver is a Realtor for Re/Max Gold based in South Lake Tahoe. She is part of the Lake Tahoe Real Estate Team, led by Broker-Owner Jesse Schue.