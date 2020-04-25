Real estate: The new virtual multiple listing service tour

Don Kanare and Sabrina Belleci, ReMax Realty

Provided

Weekly real estate update Statistics gathered from the Incline Village Multiple Listing Service on April 12 Houses Condos PUDs For Sale 67 49 12 Under $1 million 11 33 5 Median Price For Sale $2,875,000 $745,000 $1.146,200 YTD Sales 2020 30 41 11 YTD Sales 2019 31 41 16 New Listings 4 In Escrow 3 Closed Escrow 4 Range in Escrow $649,000 - $998,000 These statistics are based on information from the Incline Village Board of Realtors or its MLS as of April 19.

One of the first steps in the real estate marketing plan is to have a good turnout and positive response when your property is on the weekly multiple listing service tour for all the local agents to see.

However, the coronavirus situation has turned things upside down when it comes to the Tuesday morning MLS tour on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe. Social distancing rules along with health and safety protocols have turned this popular event into a virtual tour that is now done online.

Also, there is no longer a morning meeting attended by dozens of agents, brokers and affiliates. So, the weekly spate of announcements, introductions and marketing speeches that were a great warm-up have gone by the wayside.

And no one is running around early in the morning putting up open house signs to direct agents to their listing. Instead there are a slew of new preparations that agents are undertaking to prepare their listing for the virtual MLS tour.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Even with all these changes, the top priority still is to get your property looking attractive to prospective buyers. Consider doing a home inspection and repairing those items that are potential deal killers or obvious to the naked eye.

Bring in a professional stager to help you de-clutter, rearrange furniture and decorations, make minor repairs, touch up paint and even purchase a few decorative items to make your place look warm and inviting.

A very thorough cleaning from top to bottom is an important part of the staging process and it will take a fair amount of diligence for homeowners to keep their place looking sharp when pollen season arrives.

Take a good look at the landscaping and do the yard work necessary to create curb appeal for your property. Condo owners will want to talk with the homeowner’s association if you see anything that needs attention.

While your agent can provide advice and guidance, it’s up to you as a seller to follow through with the preparations in the days prior to your property being showcased on the MLS virtual tour.

If you have a rental unit, it might not be possible to conduct the virtual tour if there are tenants at the property. Right now, there are a lot of challenges when it comes to selling a property that is occupied by a lessee. Health and safety come first and that is having an impact on the ability of agents and sellers to market a rental property.

Lastly, having some type of incentive to draw real estate agents to look at your property was often part of the marketing plan. Whether you served food, had a drawing for a bottle of wine, provided entertainment or put on a barbecue, doing something special generally helped to increase the number of brokers and agents who visited a new listing.

But those tactics have gone by the wayside now that the weekly MLS tour is a virtual event. What hasn’t changed is the need for using creative marketing methods that will attract agents and buyers to become interested in your property.

Don Kanare is the founder and Sabrina Belleci is the owner and broker of RE/MAX North Lake in Incline Village.