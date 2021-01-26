Rebates available to Douglas residents for replacing wood stoves

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County residents who replace their old wood-burning stoves through Nevada’s wintertime clean-heating rebate program can possibly save over $1,000.

The program is operated by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, working with the University of Nevada, Reno’s Business Environmental Program and features rebates ranging from $600 to $1,200. There are 14 rebates left according to the agency’s website, and they are being offered to homeowners to help offset the cost to upgrade their older wood-heating appliances to new EPA-certified wood, pellet, gas insert, or gas heating technologies.

Through the clean-heating rebate program, these participating retailers are working directly with UNR’s Business Environmental Program to facilitate and provide instant rebates, verify that old heating units are eligible, install the new heating appliances, and remove and recycle the old units.

Rebates are available as follows on a first come, first serve basis:

$600 for a new wood burning stove or fireplace insert

$800 for a new pellet stove or fireplace insert

$1,200 for a new natural gas stove or fireplace insert

Studies show that smoke emitted by pre-1992 wood-burning stoves contain pollutants that can impact air quality and harm public health, including children and the elderly, who are the most sensitive to air pollution. As little as 20 older, non-EPA certified wood stoves can emit more than one-ton of fine-particulate pollution during the winter months. Since the clean-heating rebate program started in 2013, over 380 woodstoves have been replaced with more eco-friendly alternatives.

For every non-EPA certified wood stove that is removed and replaced, Nevadans benefit from a reduction of up to 15 times fewer fine-particulate air emissions per hour. Additionally, upgrading to new clean-heating technologies provides the following immediate benefits that can help all of us breathe easier:

Improve local air quality indoors and out

Heat homes more efficiently for less money

Improve family lung health by reducing indoor air pollution by up to 70 percent

Cut creosote build-up in chimney and reduce the risk of fire

“Nevada continues to be a leader in fostering a healthy and sustainable future, and the clean-heating rebate program aligns perfectly with these efforts,” said Greg Lovato, Administrator of NDEP. “How we heat our homes matters. For Nevadans spending more time at home amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, removing older woodstoves would provide even more air quality benefits. I thank the University of Nevada, Reno and our local retail partners for continuing to support the clean-heating rebate program, year after year, to help improve air quality and reduce harmful emissions in communities where thousands of Nevadans live, work, and play.”

Talk to your local wood stove retailer soon, while rebates last!

For more information about the program, or to apply, visit unrbep.org or call 775-834-3674.