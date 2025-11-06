Rec center fees, ADUs and Heavenly parking: city council updates

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Tuesday, city council spent a lengthy meeting tackling items on the agenda that had been delayed, such as the rec center fees, accessory dwelling unit (ADU) plans, street parking for Heavenly and more. It also marked Cody Bass’s first official meeting for this term as mayor after he was appointed to fill the position at the last meeting.

Proclamations and city commission reports

City council officially proclaimed October 2025 as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which was received by Vista Rise Collective, and National Pet Wellness Awareness Month, which was received by the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe.

The Arts, Culture and Tourism commission reported on their work in 2025, including a workplan, racial equity statement and onboarding packet. They also launched their airport art exhibit and will be launching a 70th anniversary exhibit for Heavenly. The commission is also considering art submissions from the Washoe tribe that will go in the new recreation center.

The Parks and Recreation Commission discussed the return of 3rd grade swim lessons and the increased recreational programming they’ve had, as well as their park maintenance. In anticipation of the new rec center, they emphasized their focus on equitable access, inclusion and sustainability.

The Commission on Aging reported on the recovery of the senior center’s programs after 2020. Seniors Inc. will also become a 501(c)3 organization again after its status lapsed.

Public comment

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was scheduled to speak at city council at the previous meeting, but pushed off the meeting to December. Reportedly, the city’s contact at the department is off for the month of November.

Leona Allen, the District 5 representative for the El Dorado County Fish and Wildlife Commission, spoke on behalf of the commission. She spoke about the need for the city to address the Campground by the Lake, which is one of the two campgrounds in the basin that does not have bear boxes—the other being Tahoe Valley. Allen called for them to place bear boxes at these campgrounds, especially as Campground by the Lake is owned by the city.

An attendee brought up that councilmember David Jinkens, who previously served as the city manager, was serving in that capacity at the time the deal for Le Chateau was made. Le Chateau, better known to locals as the Hole in the Ground, is a classic example of stalled development and blight in the city. Jinkens was also reportedly asked to resign as city manager in 2009, and an El Dorado County grand jury said that he used intimidation to retain control over the government.

Jinkens briefly addressed the Hole in the Ground and said he was denied seeking out a performance bond for the private project, though did not address the other points that were brought up.

Bearcat armored vehicle purchase

Item 9 on the consent agenda was pulled to discuss briefly the authorizing of a purchase for a Bearcat G3 Pro armored vehicle from Lenco Industries. Lieutenant Scott Crivelli said that the police department had received a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle (MRAP) from the military in 2013 at no cost. However, the MRAP is reaching the end of its service life, and all parts or service manuals are deemed classified.

Now that the department has sufficient funds to purchase a Bearcat, they deemed now as an appropriate time. Armored vehicles have been used for operations for those with weapons, but for areas like Tahoe, they have also been used by the department during flood or snow conditions.

Once the Bearcat is delivered, the police will return the MRAP to the military. The price for the purchase will not exceed $433,963.88.

Council passed the item and the rest of the consent agenda.

Public hearing and unfinished business

The council passed an item to amend the building regulations codes by adopting the 2025 California Building Standards codes, which will bring the city into compliance with statewide legislation.

After a recusal from the item from Mayor Cody Bass, the remaining councilmembers also passed a reduction in the city’s cannabis tax rates from 6% to 3%.

Bass returned for the next item, which was an approval for preapproved ADU designs. Scott Robbins said that it was one of his pet projects that he’d been working on during his time on the council. During the presentation, they reviewed the four selected ADU designs and also proposed to develop a booklet of modular/prefabricated projects for an additional $5,900, with preapprovals of one to two ADU designs from that list.

The footprints of the ADUs were under 800 square feet in order to fit on the smaller possible parcels in South Lake Tahoe. The preferred conceptual ADU and garage would be a 1 bed, 1 bath with a 2-car attached garage, with an optional deck off the living room.

Robbins noted that for the section of the item regarding the ADUs designs that it would have to be refreshed every few years to ensure they were still compliant with standards and were still being manufactured.

The motion for ADUs passed unanimously.

Regarding Heavenly Base Camp’s annexation, meetings with general manager Shaydar Edelmann and Brian Bigley showed there was still no change. Heavenly Mountain Resort is still not interested in annexation, and the city has not submitted the application because there is a lack of support.

Heavenly proposed the use of on-street parking on lesser congested roadways where they have had overflow parking in the past, in exchange for a $50,000 annual payment. These would be on Ski Run Boulevard, Keller Road, Saddle Road and up towards Sherman Way.

Public comment was unhappy with the proposal, especially as parking fees would go to Heavenly, has blocked off parking in the neighborhoods, and otherwise stopped the flow of traffic. Some proposed that Vail Resorts should provide public transit options to Heavenly and build their own parking structure.

Robbins, who has historically pushed hard on Heavenly Resort agreements, said, “Not one dime ever from Cal Lodge has gone to fund the paving of a pothole or the purchase of a fire engine. Vail sends all their money down to the county. It has a $5 billion market cap.” He went on to address the annexation, saying, “They don’t want to be involved with a city that would actually care about the quality of life of people that live here. The idea that we should turn around and give Vail a private parking deal just for them, in exchange for them screwing the city for 60 straight years, is beyond the pale.”

Jinkens, Keith Roberts, and Mayor Cody Bass all expressed support for the motion and an interest in bringing forth discussions on annexation in the future. They also all called for increased enforcement and safety measures for the parking.

Robbins was the sole no vote on the motion.

New business

The city updated its master fee schedule for the new recreation center, with a split between residents and non-residents fees. The fees are as follows:

Adult day use: $10 for residents/$15 for non-residents

Youth day use: $8/$12

Senior day use: $8/$12

Medi-Cal, WIC, and veteran participants day use: $3 for adults, $2 for youth

The fees came from a survey and evaluation of other rec centers offering similar services. El Dorado County residents are counted as residents under the agreement. Robbins felt that locals were charged too much and tourists weren’t charged enough.

Robbins was again, the sole no vote on the item and the motion passed.

The council also discussed the sign ordinance, which has been changed in the past for more flexibility, but has also been challenging to enforce the regulations. Banners are also difficult to define, as signs that move or flutter are technically against the ordinance.

Public comment raised concerns about traffic interference from signs and asked for better enforcement on the ordinance.

The council moved to create an ad-hoc, temporary subcommittee for the sign ordinance on their meeting on December 9.

The council also passed a motion to move the legislative agenda approval to a future meeting.

Roberts recused himself from the next item regarding Margaritaville’s request to evaluate changing 140 tourist lodging rooms to timeshares or condominiums. Since then, they have reduced that number to 58 rooms total.

This conversion could lead to a potential annual reduction of $395,000 for the transient occupancy sales tax.

Nick Exline speaking on behalf of Margaritaville said, “$80 million was invested and no one came. What’s being suggested has been effective at other Margaritaville locations.” Their occupancy reportedly never exceeds 86%, so he said it wouldn’t have the same kind of impact. Lastly, he said he would be open to further discussion on the topic.

Exline also addressed the fit of a Margaritaville in Tahoe and said, “The ocean goes wherever you want it to be.”

Concerns from both the council and public about the transient occupancy tax impact came up, as timeshares are not taxed in the same way as tourist accommodation. They also discussed its potential impact on zoning or requests from other businesses in the area.

Ultimately, the council directed staff to explore the ordinance amendment and asked Exline to also prepare a proposal for staff.

The final item on the agenda concerned the South Lake Tahoe City seal. At the May 6 meeting, Robbins noted that the dashes on the seal were wrong, as they do not accurately reflect the California and Nevada boundaries.

City clerk Susan Blankenship teared up as she presented the item, saying, “The larger question is whether altering a symbol that has served our city for nearly 60 years is necessary or appropriate. Staff respectfully suggests that retaining a traditional seal best honors the city of South Lake Tahoe’s history and the community it represents.”

Robbins was surprised about Blankenship’s emotional reaction. “Other than the one little fix, I wouldn’t change a thing for it.”

Bass recognized her emotional attachment to the seal, but voted alongside Robbins and Roberts to update the seal and maintain the traditional colors.

Updates and announcements

Blankenship reported that there were a few vacancies on the boards and commissions. There was a resignation on the Independent Citizen’s Oversight Committee and a vacancy on the planning commission.

City manager Joe Irvin noted that November 12 is the State of the South Shore address, which will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Tahoe Public Utilities Headquarters.

The next city council meeting will take place on November 18, where they will also potentially select a new councilmember from applicants.

Do you have thoughts on this topic? Tell us your opinion at https://www.tahoedailytribune.com/submissions/letter-to-the-editor/

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.