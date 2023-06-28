Recall petitions filed against IVGID trustees Dent, Schmitz in response to recent board actions

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village General Improvement District Chair Matthew Dent and Trustee Sara Schmitz have had intent to recall petitions filed against them with the State of Nevada following outcries from community members that the duo have not been adequately representing the community.

The first petitions were officially filed with the State of Nevada and Washoe County on Friday, June 16, before the two were cancelled and two new ones were reissued on Wednesday, June 23.

In order to file the petition, two political action committees had to be formed by community members interested in starting a petition to recall. The directors of the political action committees include former IVGID Board of Trustees Chairman Tim Callicrate, Mary Kleingartner, and Darolyn Skelton.

“There are way more people involved with social media and people who are volunteering to man the petition tables when the petition comes out,” said Callicrate. “This community, we’re done. The community has absolutely had enough of the micromanaging and the lying and the obfuscation.”

The political action committees are the Committee to Recall Matthew Dent and the Committee to Recall Sara Schmitz, which are the two entities funding these efforts.

The petition has since been officially released, and is now circulating Incline Village to be signed.

The petition can only be signed by those who voted in the 2020 election in Incline Village, and Callicrate explained that they would need 25% of those who voted in that year to sign in order for a special election to happen.

“But we’re going for far more than that,” said Callicrate “We’re not just going to get the minimum. We are going to try to exceed that.”

Callicrate continued to explain that while the anger by the community was already growing, things came to a true boil when General Manager Indra Winquest’s yearly review was taken off the agenda, and instead it was announced that Winquest would be separating from the district a year before his contract was set to expire.

The first news of the recall was announced on the Incline Village Facebook page by the moderator Alasdair McDonald, before the news was shared publicly via the IVCB Community 1st page run by Trustee Schmitz, who did not respond to requests for comment in time for this story.

Dent, who is the longest serving member on the board, could not be reached for comments either.

After 45 days of collecting signatures, those collected would need to be submitted to the Washoe County Registrar of Voters. After 48 days, those signatures would need to be made available for public examination.

If enough signatures are gathered, a special election will be held and will include both Dent and Schmitz, along with anyone else who has gathered enough signatures to be included on the ballot.