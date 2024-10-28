Receiving services at Live Violence Free (Opinion)

For many individuals experiencing domestic violence, the decision to seek help can be overwhelming. Walking through the doors of a domestic violence agency for the first time is a significant step toward reclaiming one’s life.

Upon Entering our Office

When you arrive at Live Violence Free, the first step is completing a brief intake form in our lobby. From the moment you step through the door, you’re met with warmth and compassion. Our staff is dedicated to creating an environment that feels safe, supportive, and non-judgmental. The office is a calming space, offering comfort during what may be a difficult or stressful time.

Confidentiality and privacy are central to everything we do. We understand that seeking help can be daunting, so we prioritize making sure you feel at ease, knowing your information is protected and that you are in a space where you can begin to heal.

Initial Assessment and Understanding Services

Once the intake process is complete, you will be invited in to meet with a Case Manager. This first meeting is a safe space to share your story. Our staff will listen without judgment, allowing you space to express feelings and experiences at your own pace.

During this initial assessment, you may be asked questions to better understand the situation, including the types of abuse experienced, current safety concerns, and immediate needs. We offer a range of services that may include Advocacy, Safety planning, court advocacy and accompaniment, Counseling and Therapy, Shelter and Short-term Housing, and Support Groups. We offer these services in English, Spanish and Tagolog.

A crucial component of the first visit is developing a Safety Plan. This plan outlines steps to take to protect yourself from harm, whether you choose to stay in the current situation or preparing to leave. The Case Manager will work collaboratively with you, addressing practical aspects like emergency contacts, safe places to go, and resources for financial independence.

Throughout the visit, you will be encouraged to explore the idea of building a support network. This may include friends, family members, or support groups offered by the agency. Knowing that there are people who understand, and care can be incredibly empowering.

Taking the Next Steps

As the meeting concludes, you will have a clearer understanding of the resources available. The Case Manager will often schedule follow-up appointments to ensure ongoing support and check in on their progress.

Visiting a domestic violence agency can be a transformative experience. It offers a safe haven, essential resources, and the chance to reclaim control over one’s life. While the journey may be challenging, support is available, and individuals do not have to face their struggles alone. If you or someone you know needs help, reaching out can be a crucial step toward healing and safety. You are not alone, and there is hope for a brighter future.