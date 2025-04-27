Recession-proof staples for healthy living in Tahoe

A friend of mine recently shared that he’s been relying on peanut butter and honey sandwiches, coffee and tea to cope with pre-recession jitters. This reminded me of my own graduate school days when I survived on brown rice and vegetables. It got me thinking: “There has to be a better way to eat healthy on a shoestring budget.” Given the current economic uncertainly, it’s crucial to identify nutritious food staples that are both healthy and budget-friendly Here are some recession-proof staples that thrive in the spring and summer months in the Tahoe region, along with their long shelf life, health benefits and affordability even during price surges from trade wars.

1. Quinoa: Welcome to a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids. It’s also high in fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants. Tahoe Friendly: Quinoa can be sourced from local farmers or purchased in bulk at reasonable prices. Its versatility allows it to be used in salads, bowls, or as a side dish during summer barbecues.

2. Lentils: Peas and Beans. All part of the legume family, these gems are rich in protein, fiber, iron, and folate. They are heart healthy and help regulate blood sugar levels. Tahoe Friendly: Lentils do well in cooler climates and can be found locally or through regional suppliers. They are inexpensive compared to meat and can be added to hearty soups and salads perfect for spring picnics.

3. Potatoes: Both russet and sweet taters are high in vitamins, potassium and dietary fiber. They have anti-inflammatory properties and support immune function. Tahoe Friendly: Taters can be harvested from farms around Lake Tahoe. They are filling yet affordable when bought from farmers’ markets. Baked and stuffed with vegetable or baked home fries sprinkled with fresh parsley and black pepper are tasty for lunch and dinners.

4. Pasta: Whole grain pasta is a good source of fiber, low in fat and cholesterol. It’s also a good energizing complex carbohydrate. Tahoe-Friendly: Its affordability makes it a smart choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for satisfying meals such as pasta salads or entrées paired with seasonal vegetables. Bonus tip: Store different shapes and sizes for variety.

5. Marinara Sauce: All-natural ready-made sauce infused with olive oil and garlic is low in fat and calories and high in vitamin C. Tahoe Friendly: If tomatoes skyrocket in price, use less and add to the sauce for a chunky version mixed with other veggies such as zucchini and mushrooms.

By focusing on these items during spring and summer around Lake Tahoe, you can eat well without breaking the bank. Psst! Don’t forget to use fresh herbs and spices for more flavor and health benefits.

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, nutrition, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws: The Heart of a Siamese Cat, (Book 2) Time-Traveling Tabby, and a sci-fi trilogy–The Ghost Ships. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com