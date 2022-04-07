Recognizing animal services for National Animal Care Appreciation Week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week is April 10 through 16, a time to recognize the many contributions of animal services officers, shelter and office staff, and volunteers in El Dorado County.

“Working and volunteering in the animal services field requires a strong passion for helping animals and serving others,” said Henry Brzezinski, manager of El Dorado County Animal Services. “The work can sometimes be difficult, but we all love what we do. Our county is very grateful for our dedicated staff and volunteers.”

According to Brzezinski, the work of animal services happens 24-hours a day, seven days a week, regardless of weather conditions. Officers respond to day-to-day animal care and control needs, and may also be called out at any time to respond to emergency situations.

“Our officers actively respond to emergencies such as wildfires,” said Brzezinski. “We work side-by-side with other emergency responders to ensure that animals stay safe, and to reunite lost and frightened animals with their owners. Animal services regularly coordinates with community partners such as local fire agencies, search and rescue teams, the Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, animal welfare groups and others.”

Animal services also respond to situations where domestic animals may be neglected, abused, or starving; and situations where a dog or wild rabid animal may have bitten someone.

“In each situation, our first concern is for the safety of residents and the animals,” said Brzezinski. “We educate and partner with citizens on the proper care of pets at every opportunity.”

In addition to field services and emergency services, Animal Services also operates two animal shelters in the county; one in Diamond Springs and one in South Lake Tahoe. Animal services takes in abandoned and stray dogs, cats, livestock and other domestic animals from roadways and other areas; reunites lost pets with their owners; and arranges for the adoption of unwanted animals to their forever homes.

Animal services support staff provide care for all of the animals located at each of the county animal shelters and coordinate adoptions. A team of dedicated volunteers assists shelter staff with tasks such as fostering kittens, walking dogs at the shelter, helping with livestock care, taking photos of adoptable pets so that the photos can be posted online and found by potential adopters, and more.

“In a smaller, rural county like El Dorado, we are very fortunate to have such wonderful staff and volunteers, as well as our close partnerships with other agencies,” said Brzezinski. “I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of these individuals who work alongside us every day to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the people and animals in our county.”

El Dorado County Animal Services’ two facilities are located at 6435 Capitol Avenue in Diamond Springs and at 1120 Shakori Drive in South Lake Tahoe. The shelters are open by appointment Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call 530-573-7925 in South Lake Tahoe, or visit http://www.edcgov.us/animalservices .

Source: El Dorado County