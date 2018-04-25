Kudos: Recognizing child care providers (opinion)

April is month of the young child. Choices for Children hosted it' 26th annual Provider Appreciation Breakfast on Saturday, April 14, at Lake Tahoe Golf Course. Choices for Children would like to thank Pam West and her twin sister Katty for a fabulous presentation on "Sing and Play the Sensory Way."

Child care providers were delighted to access local professional development in a fun and engaging way. The presenters enjoyed an overnight stay with a view of the lake donated by Tahoe Lakeshore Lodge & Spa.

Child care providers enjoyed a delicious breakfast from Lake Tahoe Golf Course and raffles from the following businesses: The Ridge Tahoe, Tahoe Seasons Resort, Harrah's, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, Blue Dog Gourmet Pizza, Teps Villa Roma, Freshies, Tahoe Toys & Treasures, Aramark, Discount School Supply, Tahoe Cakes by Grace, The Beacon, Heidi's Family Restaurant, Safeway, Sorensens, Kahle Community Center, The Getaway Café, Ernie's Coffee Shop, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Reno Aces and Primo's Italian Bistro.

A special thank you to Thran's Flower Shop and The Enchanted Florist for beautiful flower arrangements donated to recognize providers. The flowers were given to providers who have been working in the early care and education field for over 20 years and for the family child care provider that attended the conference and is a participant on the child care food program.

Choices for Children