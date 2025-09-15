Recommendations from your local dentist
Simple tips to keep your smile healthy, straight from Dr. Renard, your neighborhood dentist
Your smile is one of your most important assets—not just for confidence, but for overall health. Keeping up with your teeth goes beyond brushing and flossing. Regular dental visits are key to catching small issues before they become big problems.
Here are a few recommendations I always share with my patients:
1. Brush & Floss Daily
Brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and flossing once a day helps prevent cavities and gum disease. Think of it as daily maintenance for your teeth.
2. Watch Your Drinks
Sugary sodas, energy drinks, and even fruit juices can wear down enamel. Water is always your best bet—it helps wash away acids and keeps your mouth hydrated.
3. Don’t Skip Dental Checkups
Even if your teeth feel fine, I recommend visiting your dentist at least once a year for an exam and cleaning. Prevention is always easier—and less expensive—than treatment.
4.Snack Smart
Crunchy fruits and veggies like apples, carrots, and celery not only fuel your body but also naturally help clean your teeth.
5. Protect Your Smile
If you play sports or grind your teeth at night, consider a custom mouthguard. Protecting your teeth now can save you major treatment later.
Closing Note:
“As a dentist, my goal is to help our community stay healthy and confident in their smiles. A little daily care and routine checkups go a long way. Your teeth are meant to last a lifetime–let’s take care of them together.”
