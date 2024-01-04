Record-breaking attendance at Heavenly Village’s New Year’s Eve spectacular

STATELINE, Nev. – Heavenly Village’s New Year’s Eve event for Heavenly Holidays made history with over 7000 guests in attendance, marking it as the most attended free outdoor event in the area in years. The event featured an array of stunning performances by bands Decades from Chico CA and from NBC’s The Voice, Kristen Brown that captivated the audience. The fireworks display was acclaimed by many as the best seen in the basin for years.

Gary Casteel, President and CEO of Heavenly Village, expressed astonishment at the turnout: “Thank you to our visitors and locals! Tonight’s extraordinary attendance is a testament to the spirit of Heavenly Village. We’ve seen crowds that Tahoe hasn’t experienced in a long time. This clearly indicates we need more space to accommodate our growing village audience.”

The bands delivered mesmerizing performances, creating an electric atmosphere that ‘melted the crowd’ with their powerful music. As the clock struck 9pm, the gondola arrived in the village and the sky was lit with a fireworks show that was nothing short of magical, leaving the audience in awe.

Decades captivated the audience with their eclectic mix of music, leading the crowd in singing along to timeless classics and current hits. Their dynamic performance created an electric atmosphere, with attendees describing it as an experience that ‘melted the crowd’ with its powerful and engaging music.

Kristen Brown’s performance was a highlight of the evening, captivating the audience with her powerful vocals and dynamic presence. Fans of “The Voice” and new listeners alike were mesmerized, with many attendees staying until the very last second to soak in her performance and stuck around for hours after to catch a photo with the talented singer.

Dreu Murin, the event organizer, took to the stage when the bands were switching out to address recent concerns from local leaders regarding tourism in the area. “There’s been some bad press suggesting not to come to Lake Tahoe, especially from city council members who are against tourism. Let me be clear. The Heavenly Village is always open and welcoming to all visitors at any time. We appreciate you all more than you know! We thrive on the energy and support of our visitors. And to the locals that are here tonight, thank you! You are the heartbeat of our community,” Murin stated emphatically. He continued to express gratitude towards the attendees, acknowledging their significant role in supporting and enlivening the village and wished them a very happy new year.

In addition to the entertainment, the event also had a positive impact on local businesses, with most Heavenly Village businesses reporting record sales. A big difference from multiple business closures and extremely slow shoulder season across town. A portion of the revenue readied through different initiatives for Heavenly Holidays support local charities, highlighting Heavenly Village and Heavenly Holidays commitment to giving back to the community.

Heavenly Village is already planning a slough of events including next year’s New Years Eve event, promising to bring more excitement and larger-scale celebrations.