Record-breaking heat wave ends; Thunderstorm possible to kickoff weekend at Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe from Sand Harbor State Park.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

The record-breaking heat wave at Lake Tahoe ends Friday as a possible thunderstorm passes through overnight to kick off the weekend.

The 80-degree temperature on Tuesday broke the old mark of 79 set on that day in 1983.

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s highs of 81 and 83, respectively, were each within one degree of tying daily records, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday’s record was set in 2003 and Wednesday’s was set in 1984.

The heat tapers off Friday with the high expected to reach 77 before a possible thunderstorm moves in late in the evening.

The NWS is calling for a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 p.m.

The storm continues Saturday where the high temperature, 55, is forecast to be 22 degrees cooler than Friday.

Snow levels start high in the Sierra then drop throughout the day to around 8,500 feet. A consistent 10-20 mph southwest wind will give way at times to gusts up to 30 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 80% on Saturday.

The rain moves out in the evening with Sunday expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 63 and light wind.

There is a 20% chance of showers after 11 p.m. Sunday and that rises to 30% on Monday where the high will reach near 60.

Looking ahead, NWS is calling for a chance of rain and thunderstorms throughout next week with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s.