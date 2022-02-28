Record breaking temps, rain, snow possible this week at Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe from this past weekend.

Mike Peron/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The weather starts off unseasonably warm this week, possibly record warmth in South Lake Tahoe, but temperatures will start to drop midweek where a chance of rain and snow enter the forecast.

The National Weather Service in Reno expects high temperatures to start out in the low 50s on Monday and rise to a possible record, in the mid 50s, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds will begin to pick up along the higher terrain on Tuesday and more so on Wednesday as the next Pacific storm approaches the region, the service said.

Calm winds on Monday and Tuesday will give way to gusts up to about 25 mph on Wednesday.

A chance of rain and snow are possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The snow level starts at about 7,600 feet then lowers after midnight to below 7,000 feet.

There may be a dusting of snow to an inch at lake level and 3-6 inches “for higher terrain in the Sierra.”

Thursday will see a chance of snow but also partly sunny skies with a high near 42.

A slight chance of snow showers continues Thursday into Saturday with high temps in the upper 30s and the lows in the low 20s.

The weekend is shaping up to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.

“(The) current forecast has showers mainly clearing out for the weekend, other than the eastern Sierra that could continue to see snow showers as the flow turns upslope from the northeast,” the service said. “However, we will be in an environment to see more slider type systems move in from the north that are notoriously hard to predict and could bring additional rounds of snow to the lower elevations.”