Record heat possible to start week at Lake Tahoe

A view of Emerald Bay and Lake Tahoe on Sunday. Lake Tahoe has received no precipitation in more than three weeks and no storms are forecast for this week.

Mike Peron/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Record heat may be in store for Lake Tahoe today as strong, high pressure continues to keep the storm track away from the basin.

The National Weather Service in Reno said the record high temperature of 61 in South Lake Tahoe could be broken on Monday, but the warm days will back off a bit the remainder of the week.

The service is calling for sunny and mostly clear days with highs in the mid 50s and lows just above freezing through the weekend for the basin.

No precipitation is in the forecast. The Tahoe Basin hasn’t seen more than a trace of rain in more than three weeks and by the time the next storm materializes it may be more than a month.

The service said a weather pattern shift could happen early next week, with possible rain and snow showers and cooler temps.

South Lake Tahoe has received less than an inch of rain (.76) in November with almost all coming on one day, Nov. 9 (.70), according to the NWS. Normal precipitation for the month is more than twice that amount (1.76).