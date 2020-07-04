Record single-day rise in COVID-19 cases at Tahoe heading into weekend

Local health officials are begging people to stay vigilant in the face of rising COVID-19 cases.

The coronavirus had its largest single day case increase Friday in El Dorado and Washoe counties right before heading into the busiest weekend of the summer at Lake Tahoe.

El Dorado announced 20 new cases, 11 from the Lake Tahoe region, while Washoe posted a whopping 150 new cases.

Three El Dorado residents have been hospitalized, including one in intensive care. There were just three recoveries announced and there have been no virus-related deaths.

The county now has 95 active cases, most of them from the Tahoe region, which has had 112 out of the 226 total cases. There were 236 tests administered Friday.

The Incline Village case count rose to 11 Friday, five higher than just two days previous, after Washoe County reported an astounding 269 new cases over the last two days.

The active cases in Washoe is at 1,129 which have more than doubled since June 3, when they were at 554.

Officials also reported two deaths bringing the total to 79. A woman in her 70s who had previous health concerns and a man in his 60s with no underlying health concerns.

“It’s imperative that residents be responsible in their Independence Day celebrations,” said a Washoe County press release.

A pair of Douglas County men in their 70s contracted the virus Friday, Carson City Health and Human Services reported. The Quad County region of Carson City, Douglas, Storey and Lyon counties, had 11 new cases overall.

The Stateline area of Douglas has had seven residents contract the virus while Zephyr Cove has been on two cases for a couple of weeks.