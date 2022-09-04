Record temp recorded in Tahoe City; Heat wave to last through week

A view of South Lake Tahoe on Sunday from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A more than 90-year-old heat record fell on Saturday in Tahoe City, the first record broken at Lake Tahoe during the late summer heat wave.

The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high of 88 which broke the record for the date by 1 degree that was set in 1931, according to weather service data.

The high temps in South Lake Tahoe have come with a degree or two the last few days of tying records.

Tahoe City could smash more records over the next couple of days with high temps of 90 and 91 being forecast on Sunday and Monday. The record high for Sunday is 85 set in 1988 and 87 for Monday, set in 2020.

The service is also forecasting temps in the low 90s to high 80s from Tuesday through Thursday which would break records of 84, 86 and 84, respectively.

South Lake Tahoe may again approach record heat over the next two days, 94 set in 1988, with forecasted temps of 92.

The heat wave is forecast to continue through the week before letting up on Saturday.

The service is forecasting mostly sunny days, with a slight chance of thunderstorms midweek, with high temps in the 90s through Thursday on the South Shore. Saturday’s expected high of 83 is closer to seasonal averages of 76.