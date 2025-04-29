Recorder-Clerk’s Office in South Lake Tahoe to open by appointment only on May 3, 2025, for certified vital records requests



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Recorder-Clerk’s Office in South Lake Tahoe will be open by appointment only on Saturday, May 3, 2025, to assist residents with requests for certified copies of vital records, including birth, death, and marriage certificates. This special, one-day-only service is being offered to accommodate the increased demand for vital records in advance of the REAL ID deadline on May 7, 2025.

Appointments are required for this limited availability and will be exclusively for those seeking certified copies of vital records. The Recorder-Clerk’s office urges residents to schedule an appointment in advance to ensure timely processing of their requests.

To schedule an appointment, please call 530-621-5494. The office will not be offering other services on this date.

Important Details:

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Hours of Operation: 9:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Service Available: Issuing certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates

Appointment Required: Yes

Contact Information: 530-621-5494

“We understand the urgency many residents face as the Real ID deadline approaches,” said Janelle Horne, Recorder-Clerk of El Dorado County. “We are committed to providing this additional service to help ease the process for individuals needing vital records for their Real ID applications.”

For more information about the Real ID, please visit the Department of Motor Vehicles .