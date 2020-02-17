Recover like a champion after winter activities

Alan Barichievich, MS, PT

Try these stretches to help fatigued muscles recover from winter activities, be it a day on the slopes, or working in your yard.

Seated Spinal Twist

Sit up with a straight spine on a comfortable service, cross one leg over the other with the knee bent and foot flat on the floor, rotate/twist your body toward the bent knee and hook your opposite elbow over the bent knee. Push into that knee, until you feel a stretch in the spine and hip.

Thread the Needle

Lay flat on your back with a straight spine, have both knees bent in the hook-lying position cross one leg at the ankle over the other knee, pull the knee that the ankle is crossed over up to 90 degrees. You may also push away on the crossed knee with one hand and continue to pull on the knee that is at 90 degrees. Feel a stretch in the hip and low back.

Quad Stretch

Stand up with a straight spine, balance on one leg while holding onto something or without holding onto something to challenge your core more. Bend the unweighted knee and pull your heel towards the buttocks to feel a stretch in the thigh’s quadricep region.

Winter activities can lead to more than just fatigued muscles. Orthopedic Walk-in Care is now available at the Barton Center for Orthopedics & Wellness in South Lake Tahoe from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday, and Friday and at the same time on Tuesday and Wednesday at Barton’s Tahoe Orthopedics & Sports Medicine office, located at 935 Mica Drive in Carson City.

Call or walk-in for same day appointments with an orthopedic expert to address a variety of bone, joint, muscle, or sports related injuries. Treatments include x-rays, splinting, bracing, injections, and addressing orthopedic injuries.

Barton’s orthopedic care team works with other rehabilitation and sports medicine specialists to treat urgent musculoskeletal issues so you can heal faster and get back to doing what you love.

Alan Barichievich is the Director of Specialty Rehabilitation Services at Barton Health. For more information, visit BartonOrthopedicsAndWellness.com or call 530-543-5554.