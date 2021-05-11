Recoveries outnumber new cases in El Dorado, Douglas counties

Residents recovering from the coronavirus came close to doubling the amount of new cases over the weekend in El Dorado and Douglas counties.

In El Dorado County, 30 new cases were reported over the weekend, from Saturday through Monday, including six from the Lake Tahoe region, while there were 45 assumed recoveries. Most of the new cases, 21, were from the 18 to 49 age group.

As of Monday, there was nobody in the county’s two hospitals or intensive care units fighting the virus and there were no additional deaths reported in either county. El Dorado has lost 112 residents while Douglas has lost 35.

El Dorado remains in the orange tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and is not threatening the less restrictive yellow tier with its adjusted daily case rate of 9.6 well above orange tier levels. The adjusted case rate is a 7-day average of daily cases per 100,000 residents, adjusted for the number of tests performed.

The county has had 10,141 total cases and has reported 9,674 recoveries.

Across the state line in Douglas County, recoveries further outweighed new patients. Carson City Health and Human Services reported 62 recoveries over three days from Saturday through Monday and 37 new cases.

The county has 81 active cases out of 2,849 overall.

In Incline Village, in Washoe County, 28 residents are still active with the virus out of a total of 468 cases in the area.