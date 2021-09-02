Red Cross shelter updates for residents affected by Caldor Fire
RENO — The American Red Cross continues to provide sheltering services to residents affected by the Caldor Fire. There is still plenty of space for evacuees in need of a safe place to stay. People arriving should check in with a Red Cross volunteer when they arrive.
Reno-Sparks Convention Center
4590 S. Virginia Street
Reno Livestock Events Center (there is space for livestock, trailers and RVs), 1101 Sutro St.
The following shelters are currently closed, and residents have been moved to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
Carson City Community Center
851 E. Williams Street, Carson City
Fuji Park, Carson City
601 Clear Creek, Carson City
The Red Cross sometimes condenses shelters in order to provide the best care and services to evacuees, and to utilize our resources and donor dollars responsibly. We will continue to work in close coordination with state and local officials and emergency management to determine sheltering needs in the coming days.
COVID-19 Safety:
The Red Cross will require both staff and residents to wear face coverings inside emergency shelters — regardless of vaccination status. Wearing masks will help to ensure the safety of our workforce and all those we serve during disasters. Our goal is to keep everyone safe from both the disaster threatening the local community and from COVID-19.
To become a volunteer:
With disasters taking place up the road, across the country, and around the world, we urgently need volunteers to help provide assistance to people affected by disasters. Please visit redcross.org/volunteer to sign up today. There is a place for everyone!
To make a donation:
We are very grateful to members of the public who have reached out about in-kind donations. At this time, we have very limited ability to accept in-kind donations due to COVID-19 restrictions. The best way to contribute is to visit redcross.org/donate to make a financial contribution or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
