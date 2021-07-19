Red flag warning canceled; Thunderstorms still in forecast
Record Courier
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A red flag warning issued for Lake Tahoe was canceled at 3 a.m. Monday, after the threat of thunderstorms diminished.
While more thunderstorms are expected later this afternoon, they are expected to be wetter, possibly bringing much needed rain to the Tamarack Fire.
The Hawkins Peak fire camera shifted from night vision to day vision at 2 a.m. Monday, illuminated by the flames from the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County.
“This fire is not laying down at all,” Eastern Alpine Fire Department Administrator Terry Hughes told Alpine residents at a Sunday briefing. “I’ve been in the fire business for 46 years and I’m seeing fire activity I’ve never seen before.”
As of Sunday night, firefighters had managed to defend Markleeville and Woodfords from the worst of the blaze.
Alpine estimated the fire had grown to 25,000 acres, and said a half-dozen structures burned, all of which were on state property in the Shay Creek region of Alpine County.
Forest Service officials said they planned flights by an aircraft equipped with infrared cameras over the fire to obtain better information on the size and the extent of the blaze.
The Nevada Fire Maps page estimated the fire at 23,000 acres as of 1 a.m. As of the 9 p.m. update, the fire remained uncontained and burned through the night.
Firefighters have been focusing on protecting lives and property after securing the area around Markleeville and mopping up any hot spots.
Smoke and ash impacted the South Lake Tahoe region but most of it is impacting the Carson Valley.
Smoke also hampered the use of aircraft on the fire with visibility dropping to 1.5 miles at 7:35 p.m. A wind shift increased visibility for about an hour around 8 p.m. but conditions deteriorated again with visibility at 3 miles at 3:35 a.m.
