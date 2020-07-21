Red flag warning, fire weather watch in effect at Lake Tahoe
Thunderstorms and high winds in the forecast this week at Lake Tahoe has triggered a fire weather watch from the National Weather Service.
A red flag warning is in effect through Tuesday night and a fire weather watch is in effect from late Wednesday morning through the evening, according to NWS officials.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday and officials say it will be a mix of wet and dry. The chance of precipitation Tuesday is 20% and 40% for Wednesday.
NWS said with recent low humidity, vegetation could be extra receptive to new lightning-caused fire starts.
Winds will gust up to 50 mph Tuesday and will grow stronger Wednesday with gusts up to 60 mph.
Officials worry that lightning caused blazes can rapidly grow before first responders can contain them and are asking people to avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark, like yard work, target shooting or campfires.
The high temperatures this week will be in the mid 70s with the lows hovering in the low 50s.
